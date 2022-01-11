Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Decreases By 19.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ENIC stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enel Chile by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $4,345,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.