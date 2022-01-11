Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Drops By 22.5%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.