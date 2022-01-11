Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declines By 17.5%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 927,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock worth $1,043,037 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

