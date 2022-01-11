Short Interest in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Declines By 19.0%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $281.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.