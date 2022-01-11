Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Decreases By 17.0%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,810.0 days.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
