Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Drops By 20.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

