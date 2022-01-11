Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 21.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWMAY stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.