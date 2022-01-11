Showcase (SHO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,265.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $142,982.86 and $62,265.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

