Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,807.07

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $150,807.07 and $68,961.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

