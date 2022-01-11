Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

