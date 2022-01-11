Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3,153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,572 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

