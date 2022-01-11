Sight Sciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SGHT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Sight Sciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of Sight Sciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

