Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $246.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

