Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,772,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

