Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OMIC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

