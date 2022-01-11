SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.89 million and the highest is $125.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 1,601,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.