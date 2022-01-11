SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.