Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $56.04 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 157.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $56,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.90. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,762. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $217.87 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.