Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $78.94 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,256 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $78,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,244,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

