Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $112,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 651,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.59. 4,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $177.44 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

