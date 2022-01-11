Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.99. 2,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,285. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

