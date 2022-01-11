Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $97,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. 268,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,482,969. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $400.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

