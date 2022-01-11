Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 55,935 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55,935 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,052.84. 85,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,588,566. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,070.22 and its 200-day moving average is $862.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

