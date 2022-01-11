SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $136,978.81 and $36,671.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

