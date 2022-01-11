SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SkyWest worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

