SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $35,701.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005288 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

