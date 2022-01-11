Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $151.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.30 million and the highest is $152.11 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $545.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $725.12 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

