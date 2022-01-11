Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMFKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

