Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 51,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,196. The company has a market cap of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

