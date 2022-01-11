Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,101 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Sonos worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 14,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

