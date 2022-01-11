South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

