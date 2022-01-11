South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 144.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 228,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

FMBI stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

