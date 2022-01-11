South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.07 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,145 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

