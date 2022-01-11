South Dakota Investment Council Has $6 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Target were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its 200 day moving average is $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.