South Dakota Investment Council Has $7.10 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $199.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

