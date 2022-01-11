South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of APA worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

