Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.