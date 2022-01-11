SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

