SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.