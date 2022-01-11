SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.05

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.05 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 19250518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

