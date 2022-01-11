SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 97,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,594,364 shares.The stock last traded at $79.14 and had previously closed at $79.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,591,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

