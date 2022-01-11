Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

SPR opened at $46.53 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

