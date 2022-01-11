Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $153.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.70 million and the lowest is $147.24 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.81 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $683.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

