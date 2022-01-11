Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 3.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

