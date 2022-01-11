Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.