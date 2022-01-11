Sportcash One (SCONEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,694.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $263,687.53 and $47,694.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.85 or 0.07350813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.04 or 0.99881897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

