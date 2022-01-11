Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

