Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.54.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SPRB stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

