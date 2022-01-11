STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

