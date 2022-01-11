Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Standex International by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

